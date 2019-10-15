|
Leticia A. Pattengale
Attica - Leticia Ann (Weigle) Pattengale, 85, Attica, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 1:57 a.m. in the Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis.
Leticia was born at home in Attica, Indiana on March 15, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Charles Edward and Ruth C. (Hesler) Weigle. She was a life resident of Attica, graduating from Attica High School in 1952.
In her early life, Leticia worked as a secretary for Howard Miller, attorney-at-law in Attica. She later worked as a clerk in the Maple Tree Gift Shop in Attica.
Leticia was active in the community and had served as Trustee for Davis Township for several years. She was an active member of the Attica First United Methodist Church. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member and former president of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority in Attica. She had served on the Attica School PTA for many years. She was very artistic and enjoyed working with oils. She enjoyed horses and collecting prints and paintings of horses.
On August 8, 1954, Leticia married Richard V. Pattengale in the Attica First United Methodist Church. She leaves behind her husband, Richard of 65 years along with two daughters, Leandra (William) Funk, West Lafayette and Shari (Larry) Lewis, Winter Park, FL; two sisters, Carolyn (George) Vanover, Naples, FL and Sandra Weigle, Winter Haven, FL; four grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Ammon, Alec Lewis, Corissa (Elliott Bourne) Funk and Christian (Julene) Funk; a great-granddaughter, Natalie Ammon and a great-grandson, Austin Ammon.
Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica on Sunday, October 20th, from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. Services will be held in the Attica First United Methodist Church, 200 E. Jackson St., Attica on Monday, October 21st at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Darlene DeHaai officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Attica First United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019