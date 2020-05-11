|
|
Lewis A. Christiansen, 93, of West Lafayette passed away at 3:20 pm on Saturday May 9, 2020 at University Place in West Lafayette. He was born on February 1, 1927 in Tomah, WI to the late Alfred and Viola Keene Christiansen. He served in the US Navy during WWII and later served with the US Army. His marriage was November 4, 1961 to Carol Lathrope and she survives. Lewis was owner and operator of Christiansen Pharmacy in Lafayette for many years and then worked as a pharmacist for Hooks. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Kiwanis Club. He enjoyed gardening and fishing and his greatest love was being a husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving with his beloved wife Carol are a daughter Marsha (Glenn) Kirsch of Bay Village, OH, sons Eric (Margot) Christiansen of Houston, TX and Karl (Beth Ann) Christiansen of Patrick AFB, FL, 11 grand and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by daughter Carol Lynn Wildin and son Howard Christiansen.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 am Wednesday at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in the Chapel of Faith, visitation will be at 10 am. Entombment will follow. To attend the services online go to zoom.us click on the "join meeting" tab and enter the meeting number 765-490-4234 and enter the password tmg2020.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 11 to May 12, 2020