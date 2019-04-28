Lilia Cuellar



Dayton - Lilia Cuellar, 89, of Dayton, IN passed away at her residence 4:00 PM Wednesday April 24, 2019. She had resided in this area the past ten years, moving here from East Chicago, IN. Lilia was born in Robertstown, Texas February 7, 1930, the daughter of the late Bartolo and Carolina (Alcorta) Garcia. She married Valentin Cuellar in Rodriguez, Huevo Leon, Mexico November 26, 1950 and he survives. Lilia was a homemaker, and along with her husband owned and operated a small family grocery store in East Chicago, IN before their retirement. She attended St. Thomas Aquinas Church in West Lafayette and was a former member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago. Lilia enjoyed cooking, sewing, crocheting and needlepoint. She enjoyed reading, especially about history, and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. Surviving with her husband Valentin, is a daughter, Rebecca Elizabeth Berumen (Jose) of Lafayette; a son, Jose Hector Cuellar (Hannah) of Naples, FL and a brother, Raymundo Garcia (Esther) of Hammond, IN. Also surviving are three grandsons, Anthony E. Cid, Maximiliano J. and Ricardo V. Berumen. She was preceded in death by three brothers. The Rosary will be recited at 4:45 PM, with visitation from 5 until 7 PM Wednesday May 1, at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, 1104 Columbia St., Lafayette. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Cathedral in Lafayette 10:00 AM Thursday May 2, Fr. Patrick Baikauskas, O.P. officiating, with interment to follow in Meadowview Cemetery, Lafayette. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to St. Thomas Aquinas Church, West Lafayette, IN.