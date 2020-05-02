|
|
Lillan Mills
Lafayette - Lillian Joyce Mills, 84, of Lafayette passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Franciscan Alliance East.
She was born April 18, 1936 in Steger, IL, to the late Ernest Franz, Sr. and Margaret Viola (Fostner) Franz. She graduated high school in 1952 before attending Purdue University.
Lillian was a Nurse at Home Hospital and St. Elizabeth, worked as a nursing home surveyor for the ISDH, retiring in 1998.
In 1953 she married William E. DeRosa in Monticello. He preceded her in death on September 1, 1981. She later married Arnold E. Mills. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2000.
Lillian was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Lafayette Lions Club, Tuesday's Painters, National Camper and Hikers Association, the Lafayette Stick-Kickers and Indiana Retiree's. She enjoyed flowers, her dogs, birds and loved her family and grandchildren dearly.
She is survived by her children: William DeRosa Jr. of Lafayette, Dominick DeRosa (wife, Carol) of Arab, AL, Thomas DeRosa (wife, Cindy) of Lafayette and Margaret Ayres of Avon. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
Along with both of her husbands, she is preceded in death by her parents.
Services will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 with a family visitation 1 hour prior at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Father Dominic Young officiating.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Ann's Catholic Church Soup Kitchen. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com Her service will be webcasted.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 2 to May 3, 2020