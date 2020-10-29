Lillian Dolores "Dody" Bolander
Independence - Lillian Dolores "Dody" (Smith) Bolander, 88, of rural Warren County, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 11:07 a.m.
Dody was born in Lafayette, IN on November 15, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Frederick and Lillian (Flynn) Smith. Dody graduated from St. Francis High School in Lafayette in 1950.
Dody married Louis A. Bolander on June 28, 1952 in St. Mary Cathedral, Lafayette. Dody was a member of the St. Mary Cathedral for most of her life and later became a member of the St. Francis Xavier Parish in Attica.
For most of her life, Dody was a homemaker and totally committed herself to her family and her Catholic faith. She will be remembered most, for being a great wife, mother and grandmother; for her tremendous sense of humor, her kindness, strong faith, and for her unconditional love. Dody was talented with crafts, art and being a good seamstress.
She leaves behind her husband, Louis A. Bolander of 68 wonderful years of marriage. She is also survived by her children, Brenda A. Moldthan, Lady Lake, FL; Linda L. (Andrew) Avery, The Villages, FL; Frederick M. (Linda) Bolander, Lafayette; Nina M. (Michael) Kmetz, Maineville, OH; Rena A. (Robert) Schleter, Francisco, IN and Louis A. (Lisa) Bolander II, Noblesville, IN; two sisters, Rena Marie (Richard) Mennen and Catherine Maureen Ferguson; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren. Dody was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Frederick Smith and two sisters, Evelyn Ulrich and Helen Dewey.
Friends may call at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 407 S. Perry St., Attica, on Tuesday, November 3rd, from 9:00 a.m. until the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. David Rasner officiating. Interment will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery, Lafayette. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Disease Research.
Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com
