Lillian M. Heide
Lillian M. Heide

Lafayette - Lillian M. Heide, 87, of Lafayette, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after living a full and happy life.

She was born July 10, 1933, in Lafayette to Walter Bastian and Mary (Wiggins) Fuqua.

She attended Lafayette Jefferson High School before moving to Okinawa where she met the love of her life and fellow Lafayette native Thomas M Heide whom she married on September 10, 1954. Tom, who preceded her in death on September 2, 1998, anxiously awaited her arrival along with her brother Joe Fuqua.

After traveling the world they returned to Lafayette in 1970 where she begaing working for the Fairfield Township Trustee. She retired in 1990 and enjoyed their adventurous golden years.

LIllian enjoyed reading, cooking, traveling and most of all, the companionship of family and friends.

Surviving are her children Randall L. (Marty) Heide of Springboro, OH, and Diana M. (John) Clark of Lafayette.

A private service will be held at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel on Thursday Oct, 22nd. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Interment will be at St. Mary Cemetery beside her beloved husband Tom.

In lieu of flowers, and in remembrance of her loving and compassionate spirit, donations are welcomed to be sent to Lafayette Food Finders, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, American Cancer Society or a charity of your choice.

You may leave condolences and memories at www.soller-baker.com.





Published in Journal & Courier from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
