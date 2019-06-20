Lillian M. Nize



Lafayette - Lillian Mae Pettengill Nize



Lil went on her trip to Heaven Tuesday, June 18th, 2019.



She was born on March 1st, 1933 in Petoskey, Michigan to Lester and Martha Pettengill. She graduated from Berkley High School in Berkley, Michigan. Her Class of '51 said "Lil's laughter brought joy to everyone" which continued to be the theme for the rest of her life. She enjoyed her working years in Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and especially Arizona. She retired to Lafayette in 1998 to enjoy her family. She was preceded in death by husband, George S Nize. They were married for 45 years "with a little break in between." She was also preceded in death by siblings - Bill (Tina) Pettengill, Donna (Jack) Cavanaugh, Charlie (Pearl) Pettengill, Lester (Vickie) Pettengill. Lil will be deeply missed by her wonderful daughter Karen and son-in-law Jay Toyra (Lafayette) - grandchildren - Stephen (Taylor) Toyra, Martha Toyra, Susanna Toyra, Hope Toyra, and precious great granddaughter, Adelynn Mae - and 17 nieces and nephews and friends galore. She will be remembered as classy, feisty, thoughtful, generous, witty, encourager and friend to many. No one could be around her more than a few minutes without laughing and feeling loved-and you never had to wonder what she was thinking.



Visitation will be Friday June 21 from 5-8pm at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Service Saturday June 22 10am Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel. Officiating Pastor Andy Byrn. Interment Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial contributions to Martha Toyra, YWAM Missionary in care of Upper Room Christian Fellowship 2234 Indian Trail Drive West Lafayette, IN 47906.



You may sign the guestbook and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com. Published in the Journal & Courier on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary