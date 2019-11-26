Services
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Lillian M. Sanders


1919 - 2019
Lillian M. Sanders Obituary
Lillian M. Sanders

West Lafayette - Lillian M Sanders of 2741 N Salisbury in West Lafayette died on October 14, 2019. She was born in Geneva, NY on November 6, 1919. She married William J Sanders in December of 1946. He passed on April 27, 1970. Prior to moving to West Lafayette, Mrs. Sanders was a stewardess for American Airlines in Chicago, Il. She was later employed at Superior Court 2 for 18 years.

She was a charter member of Blessed Sacrament Church in West Lafayette. Also, she was a member of the Hospital Auxiliary, Elks Ladies Auxiliary, and Delta Theta Tau Sorority.

Surviving are a son Steven (wife Sue and sons William and Ryan) and a daughter Nancy Perez of Richmond, In (husband Mike and daughter Kelsey Smith). A memorial Mass will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church on Dec 5 at 11:00 am.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
