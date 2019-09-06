|
Lillie Belle Crabb, 101 of Lafayette passed away at 10:30 pm on Wednesday September 4th at Digby Place in Lafayette. She was born October 22,1917 in Laurel, MS to Cecil and Sarah Windham Reeves. She was married to Eugene V Crabb on March 7,1941 and he preceded her in death.
She attended Mississippi State University and was a telephone operator for GTE and later Indiana Bell.
Lillie was the pianist for Lafayette First Church for many years. She was an avid gardener and book reader. She was affectionately known as the "Daffodil Lady".
Surviving are a daughter Kathryn J. (James) Weedon of Lafayette and son Edmund F (Rebecca) Crabb of Lafayette, her grandchildren Wendy (Greg) of Champaign, IL, Chris (Russ) Summers of Lafayette, Jessica (Gregg) Gooding of Greenwood, Lyle Crabb of Chicago, IL, and Phebe Zambito of Beaufort, SC. 10 great-grand and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son William and one sister and four brothers.
Friends may call from 10 am until 11:30 am Saturday September 7th in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Funeral services will be at 11:30 in the chapel with Pastor Lisa Hood officiating, burial will follow.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Sept. 6, 2019