Lillie Fay Britton-Thomas



Lillie Fay Britton-Thomas, 69, also known as Fay Fuller, passed away 7/5/2020 @12:55 am at St. Luke's Hospice, Plymouth, England.



Fay was born in Dunklin County, Missouri in 1951; and was a life long Indiana resident.



Fay worked at the Newton County Enterprise as a reporter and was also a school bus driver for South Newton School Corporation. Before her death, she was actively involved with the Red Hat Ladies' Society in the Kentland area. She recently moved to Plymouth, England to be with her husband, Andrew, who survives. She will be cremated in Plymouth, England.



Surviving are her four children: James Fuller, Brian Fuller, Sr., Jennifer Scott (Kyle), & Jason Fuller (Emily). Fay also has 10 grand children, 2 sisters, and 2 brothers all whom survive her. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Lorado "Buck" & Joyce Britton.









