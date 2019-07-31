|
Lilly Ann Willyard
Oxford - Lilly Ann Willyard, 95, of Oxford, IN passed away at Heritage Healthcare in West Lafayette, IN Saturday July 27 at 5:08 AM where she had been a resident for the past five years. She had been a resident of Oxford since 2000. Lilly was born in Grundy Center, Iowa December 28, 1923, the daughter of the late Fred Albert and Cora Adel (Houser) Ford. She was a 1943 graduate of Grundy Center High School and attended beauty school in Long Beach, CA. Lilly was employed at San Jose (CA) Hospital for many years before her retirement. She was a member of the Oxford Church of Christ and enjoyed sewing, ceramics and painting. Surviving are three daughters, Paula S. Walker of Oxford, IN; Cynthia E. Willyard of San Jose, CA; Peggy A. Brownlow (Joe) of Roseville, CA; two sons, Wayne M. Willyard (Tammy) of Springfield, MO and Tim N. Willyard of San Jose CA. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her former husband, Wayne; two sons, Joe A. and Mark A. Willyard; and by four brothers and three sisters. Friends may call at the Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home, Oxford, IN from 9:30 AM until the funeral service at 10:30 AM Monday August 5, Larry McMillan officiating. Private family interment will be held at the Los Gatos Cemetery in San Jose, CA. Those desiring may contribute in memoriam to the Peyton Manning/Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 31, 2019