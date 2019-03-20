|
Linda Applegate
Lafayette - Linda S. Applegate, 65, of Lafayette passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 at Franciscan Alliance East Hospital.
She was born November 4, 1953 in Indianapolis, IN, to James and Virginia Belle (Kidwell) Applegate. She was a 1972 graduate of Lafayette Jefferson High School. Linda worked for Purdue University in Parking Facilities for 39 years.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church and was very active in Prayer Shawl Ministries. She enjoyed watching football and shopping. She spent much of her time camping, gardening, crocheting and knitting. She loved cats but most importantly, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda is survived by her daughter Mary Applegate of Lafayette; father James Applegate; niece Heather (Tim) Lank; great nieces Madison and Paige; sister Deborah Washington of Lafayette. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Austen Applegate, James, Brandi and Jeffrey Pulley and three great grandchildren: Anastasia "AJ" and twins Joseph and Anthony.
She is preceded in death by her mother Virginia.
A graveside service will be held 10am Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Meadowview Cemetery. Reverend Kurt Freeman will officiate. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the . Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Mar. 20, 2019