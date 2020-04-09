Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Linda Carter Obituary
Lafayette - Linda K. Carter, 78, of Lafayette passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at her residence.

She was born December 12, 1941 in Lafayette, IN, to the late William Thomas Whitlock and Ollie Gertrude (Young) Whitlock.

On April 28, 1967 she married John Carter in Lafayette and he survives.

Linda was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, mushroom hunting and riding the VW trike. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Along with her husband John, she is survived by her children: William Sayler Carter of Lafayette, Debra K. Ferguson of Mulberry and Harold Duane Ferguson (companion, Linda) of Lafayette; brothers Charles Whitlock (wife, Mary Sue) of Lafayette and Jerry Whitlock (wife, Susie) of Lafayette. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren: Renee Hutton (husband, Joe) of Mulberry and Brent Ferguson (wife, Ashley) of Mulberry; and great-grandchildren Isabelle and John Stevens and Ryan and Rhett Ferguson.

She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Mary Ann Whitlock.

Hippensteel Funeral Home assisting family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
