|
|
Linda Darlene Osborne
Lafayette - There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone their light remains.
This quote summarizes the life and passing of Linda Darlene Osborne, age 72, of Lafayette, IN who passed away in her home at 1:30 PM on January 23 surrounded by her loved ones.
Linda was born on November 14, 1947 in Vincennes, IN. She was the daughter of Robert (Bob) and Lavonna (Bonnie) Smith Snyder. Her happy childhood was spent on the family farm in Bicknell, IN.
Linda graduated from North Knox High School where she was very active in extracurricular activities and graduated in 1965. Shortly after, she married Victor (Vic) Osborne, and from that union Melinda (Mindy) Sue Doll and Matthew Scott Osborne were born. Linda remained close to her community of beloved friends until the time of her passing.
Everyone who knew Linda knew her life's calling was a caregiver. From getting her cosmetology license, to a special needs teacher's aide, to a nurse's aide at a long-term facility for the aged, to eventually getting her nursing degree, Linda had a giving heart.
In April of 1991 Linda achieved her dream by earning her associate's degree in nursing from Vincennes University. She began her nursing career in NICU at St. Mary's Hospital in Evansville, IN. After her second grandchild was born, she made the decision to move and be close to family in Lafayette. Here, she worked at St. Elizabeth Hospital where she loved working in "mother/baby care" and retired in the fall of 2012.
Linda was a member of the Christ United Methodist Church where she was involved with bible school, volunteered with pre-school, and served as a greeter. Other interests Linda had include were traveling, yard sales (she loved a good deal), football (especially Peyton Manning), and going anywhere or doing anything with family. She attended countless dance and choir performances. People were her #1 priority. You were blessed to have a phone call from Linda followed by a text!
Linda is preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Bonnie Snyder and her sister, Tammy Murray. She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Mindy and Doug Doll (of Lafayette) and son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Julie Osborne (Prescott, Arizona). Linda is also survived by granddaughters, Taylor Doll and husband, Jon (JC) Bland and Elise (Ellie) Doll. Great grandchildren include Jeshaiah, Jalynn, Jazlynn, Jaylee, and Jessa. Surviving siblings are Susan (Terry) Lynn, Jim Snyder, and Bob Snyder.
Visitation will be held Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 2:00-4:30 PM at Christ United Methodist Church located at 3610 S. 18th St., Lafayette. A memorial service will be held immediately after at 4:30 PM at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, Linda requested that memorial donations made be made "In Loving Memory of Linda" to Christ United Methodist Church Early Learning Program or Franciscan Hospice: https://franciscanallianceorg11745.thankyou4caring.org/western-indiana-giving?amount=100&program=Hospice
Condolences and memories of Linda may be submitted online at www.fisherfuneralchapel.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020