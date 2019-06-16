|
Linda F. Penn, 70 of rural Camden passed away unexpectedly at her home on Tuesday June 11th. She was born July 21, 1948 at Logansport to the late William (Bud) and Minnie Whitman Arnold. She attended schools at North Central Washington Twp, Carrollton, Flora, Camden and graduated from Delphi Community High School in 1966. February3, 1968 she married Larry A. Penn, he preceded in death December 1,2000. Linda received her real estate license in 1980 and was an agent for Action Realty in Camden. Received her floral design in 1992, she owned and operated her flower shop in Clymers and Logansport until moving operations to her home in 1999. Linda had also worked at the Camden-Jackson Twp Public Library, Yeager and Sullivan, Stout Insurance Agency in Flora, for Dr. David Krause DDS in Delphi, and Marsh Floral in Logansport.
Linda was a past member of the Goal Getters Home Ec Club and the Delta Theta Chi Sorority Gamma Chapter at Flora. She was a 40year member of Camden First Baptist Church. Linda loved nature, her dog Zipp, flowers, farming, reading crocheting and life.
Surviving are her two sons Robert W. (Lindsey) Penn rural Camden and Ryan M. (April) Penn rural Camden, grandchildren Brennan and Kallie Penn, a sister Sheila (Don) Myer of Flora, sisters in law Roselyn Penn of Flora, Janice Collins of Camden, Jane Penn of Camden, Norma Penn of Clymers, Mary Lou (Jerry) Fincher of Logansport, several nieces and nephews and great nieces and great nephews and cousins. One special cousin Janet Arnold (Jeff) Lefton of Carmel is three days younger than Linda. She was preceded in death by her twin sisters Janie and Judy, and one nephew Alan Busch and two brothers in law and two sisters in law.
Graveside services will be held at 10am Tuesday, June 18th at Paint Creek Cemetery with Pastor Paul Marcellino officiating. Cree Funeral Home, Camden is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial Contributions may be made to Paint Creek Cemetery, Camden-Jackson Twp. Public Library, Camden American Legion Auxiliary, Camden First Baptist Church or to the Camden, Burrows and Rockfield Fire Depts.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 16, 2019