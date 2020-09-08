Linda Graves
Frankfort - Linda Graves, 67, of Frankfort, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Mulberry Health and Retirement in Mulberry. She was born in Lafayette on July 21, 1953 to Virgil and Virgie (Idle) Irmeger. She married Billy Graves on August 4, 1973; he survives.
Linda had worked for Milner's Nursing Home in Rossville for 26 years as a cook and at Wal-Mart as a cashier for 13 years. She was a 1971 graduate of Rossville High School.
Linda was a member of the Pyrmont Church of the Brethren and the Kelly Crossing "Red Hats". She enjoyed helping in 4H in Delphi, couples bowling leagues, volunteering at Home Hospital in Lafayette, and being an EMT at Rossville.
Along with her husband, Linda is survived by her children, Jason B. "Gravy" Graves of Frankfort and Stacy (Todd) England of Battle Ground; brothers, Randy Irmeger and Ed Irmeger; sister-in-law, Diana Irmeger, and 10 grandchildren.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Ronald Irmeger.
Visitation will be held, Thursday, September 10, 2020 from 3-5pm at Genda Funeral Home~Rossville Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 5:30pm at the funeral home. The service will be live-streamed and may be viewed at www.gendafuneralhome.com
. Pastor Guy Studebaker will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made to her family, in care of the funeral home, to assist with final expenses. Arrangements are with Genda Funeral Home~Rossville Chapel.
