|
|
Linda Jean McKee
- - Linda Jean McKee was born on December 15,1947 to Robert Ross and Phyllis Ray McKee of Kentland, Indiana. She grew up on a farm 3 miles east of Kentland with two brothers, Robert II and Dennis Kim. Life was good on the farm. Linda attended Elementary School and High School in Kentland with a four year hiatus at Middle School in Goodland. Indiana. Upon graduation from J. Kent High School. Linda enrolled at Hanover College in Hanover. Indiana and received a degree in Elementary Education. It was at Hanover that she made many lifelong friends who continued to be part of her life. Linda married Robert Hunt. Jr. the summer after graduation in 1970 and moved to New York City where she worked as a copy typist for CONCERN MAGAZINE. The couple moved to Lincoln. Nebraska in 1973 where they raised a family of two daughters. Kristin and Suzanne. Linda was a stay-at-home mom until her children were in school at which time she began working at Westminster Presbyterian Church as a Senior High Youth Director. She enjoyed working with high school students so after four years, resigned that position, to return to school at the University of Nebraska to complete a degree in secondary education in History and Social Studies. Upon completion of that degree, Linda went to work for Lincoln Public Schools as a substitute teacher. In 1991, she received a full time position as a social studies teacher at Irving School. Linda spent 16 wonderful years teaching at Irving with excellent leadership and colleagues. Her second marriage to Roger Fankhauser began in 1999. While living in Nebraska. Linda's travel adventures included rafting to the Arctic Circle with her daughter and cycling through several U.S. states. Canada and Europe with her husband. Roger. Linda retired in 2007. sold her home in Lincoln and headed with her husband, Roger, to the mountains of Colorado. They settled in Estes Park where they made many new friends and enjoyed an active lifestyle of hiking, skiing. motorcycling and traveling. Linda backpacked to the bottom of the Grand Canyon three times, climbed Long's Peak. two other 14ers, and completed several Continental Divide hikes. In addition to these adventures. Linda's other passion was reading: she was a member of two book clubs. She also took a great deal of responsibility for her elderly mother, the family farm, and grandchildren. She volunteered for several years as a docent at MacGregor Ranch. volunteered at the American Legion as an Auxiliary member and was an active member of Presbyterian Community Church of the Rockies. Pride in her Scottish heritage was expressed through bagpiping and membership in a bagpipe band, regular participation in the annual Scottish Festival, hosting Scottish events. and bargain shopping at thrift stores. Linda is survived by her husband. Roger Fankhauser. her two daughters. Kristin (Jim) Karner and Suzanne (Bart) Frazier and two grandchildren, Adelaide Karner and Grace Frazier. Also surviving are two brothers. Robert and Dennis Kim McKee and their families, her mother. Phyllis McKee. and stepdaughter, Lisa Fankhauser and her children Susannah and Isaac. In lieu of flowers. please send contributions to the Estes Valley Land Trust Perpetuity Fund, 1191 Woodstock Drive, Estes Park, Colorado 80517. A Celebration of Linda's life will take place in September.
Published in the Journal & Courier from June 1 to June 2, 2019