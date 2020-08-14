Linda K. Boehning Harner
Monticello - Linda K. Boehning Harner, 71, of Monticello, died Thursday August 13, 2020 at 8:42pm at her home in Monticello. She was born August 16, 1948 in White County, to the late Arden & Juanita Rice Boehning. She attended Delphi High School. She worked for many years at the Illinois Street Coin Laundry in Monticello. She enjoyed meeting her friends at the USA Restaurante in Monticello, to catch up, and just be together. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She loved her 2 dogs Tinkerbell & Sandy. Surviving: daughter-Wendy Craft of Delphi; brother-Terry Boehning of Delphi; sisters-Penny Miller of IN and Marsha Allen of Rice Lake, WI; 2 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by 2 daughters Tammy & Rebecca Dalton; 2 brothers Danny & Larry Boehning; a sister Judy Boehning. There will be no services. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com