1/1
Linda K. Boehning Harner
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda K. Boehning Harner

Monticello - Linda K. Boehning Harner, 71, of Monticello, died Thursday August 13, 2020 at 8:42pm at her home in Monticello. She was born August 16, 1948 in White County, to the late Arden & Juanita Rice Boehning. She attended Delphi High School. She worked for many years at the Illinois Street Coin Laundry in Monticello. She enjoyed meeting her friends at the USA Restaurante in Monticello, to catch up, and just be together. She loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She loved her 2 dogs Tinkerbell & Sandy. Surviving: daughter-Wendy Craft of Delphi; brother-Terry Boehning of Delphi; sisters-Penny Miller of IN and Marsha Allen of Rice Lake, WI; 2 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren survive. Preceded in death by 2 daughters Tammy & Rebecca Dalton; 2 brothers Danny & Larry Boehning; a sister Judy Boehning. There will be no services. Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi, in charge of arrangements. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi
421 E Main Street
Delphi, IN 46923
(765) 564-4452
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abbott Funeral Home - Delphi

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 14, 2020
Linda was a very good friend I will miss her so much
Mary Lapacek
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved