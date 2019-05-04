Services
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
(574) 583-5777
Linda Gallinger
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
7:00 PM
SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC
202 S ILLINOIS ST
Monticello, IN 47960
Linda Kay Gallinger Obituary
Linda Kay Gallinger

Hebron - Linda Kay Gallinger, 68, passed away at 1:26 am, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point.

She was born on January 27, 1951 in White County Indiana to the late Clarence and Katherine (Sausman) Sparks.

She was a graduate of Twin Lakes High School and worked in food service at the Indiana Veterans Home until her retirement.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, humming birds, and time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Surviving are her children, Leslie (Jeff) Chas of Hebron, and Doug and (Tina) Gallinger of Reynolds; siblings, Sondra (Bill) Criswell of Idaville, Louise (Kenny) Spangle of Monticello, and Jack (Jeneen) Sparks of Monon; and 6 grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Clarence and Katherine Sparks, she was preceded in death by her infant sister, Angela Sparks.

Visitation will be from 4 pm (EDT) until 7 pm, Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.

Funeral services celebrating Linda's life will follow at 7 pm (EDT) Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be given to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Messages of condolence may be extended at www.springerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 4, 2019
