Linda Kay Gregory
Williamsport - A memorial gathering for Linda Kay (Jernagan) Gregory, 76 of Williamsport, who passed away on June 25, 2019, will be held in the Williamsport Christian Church, 20 E. Third St., Williamsport, on Saturday, July 27th, from 10:00 a.m. until the memorial service time at 11:00 a.m. with Chaplain Rich Stoll officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Franciscan Hospice Care, 1415 Salem St., Lafayette, IN 47904; , 5635 W. 96th St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or the , Midwest Affiliate, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 24, 2019