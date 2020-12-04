Linda L. Bradley
Lafayette - Linda Carte Bradley went unexpectedly to eternal home on Monday, December 1, 2020 with her family by her side.
She was born February 19, 1940 to Delia Scott Carte Braman and Arthur Carte. She graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School in 1958.
She was a loyal fan and helped with the Class of 1958 reunions for many years. She received her Operating Room Technician education at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing and worked in Labor and Delivery there for 28 years.
On December 31, 1960, Linda married James E. Bradley in Lafayette.
She loved baking wedding cakes, birthday cakes and especially cupcakes!
Attending her children and later Grandchildren's events was a priority. She loved to play Euchre. She competed in the Senior games as well.
Her greatest joy was spending time with family and those friends that became family at Sunday Dinner. The number of "family" that have gathered at the table are a blessing.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, James (Jim) Bradley. Her daughters, Jill Kendrick, Jackie (John) Jones, Jamie (Brad) Mills and Janella (Steve) Riley, grandchildren, Erica (Evan)Bellamy, Blake (Lauren)Kendrick, Jessica Jones, Jenna (Brian) Karle, Julia (Ben)Wiley, Josie Jones, Kyle (Audrey) Mills, Chad (Kylee) Mills, Anna Riley and Nicholas Riley as well as 12 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Delian Braman, her step-father, Lyman "Red" Braman and sister, Betty Harper.
Those wishing may contribute in Linda's name to the American Heart Association
or the charity of the donor's choice
.
Visitation will be from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Soller-Baker Lafayette Chapel, 400 Twyckenham Blvd. Lafayette, IN, Mask and social distancing will be required as well as the family request of no contact. A Mass of Christine Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 7, 2020 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church with Fr. Andrew Dudzinski officiating. Burial will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.
You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com