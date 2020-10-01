Linda L. Fordham
Lafayette - Linda L. Fordham, 58, of Lafayette went home to rest with the Lord on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis.
Born on March 11, 1962 in Gary, she was the daughter of Barney and Odessa (Davis) Fordham.
Linda was the 1980 Valedictorian of West Side School. She attended Purdue University. Linda was formerly a supervisor at Teleservices Direct. She was a member and Administrator at the Word of Life Fellowship Church. Linda was a faithful servant of the Lord and her church. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother Emma Banks, and paternal grandparents Barney and Princella Fordham. Uncles J.B. Kimp, Clarence Gibson, Carl Gibson, John Fordham, Tyrone Fordham, and Aubrey Harris. Aunts Elizabeth Robinson, Estella Brazelton, and Suzie Williams.
She is survived by her parents, Barney and Odessa Fordham of Gary, daughters, Ashley Fordham of Lafayette, Danielle Fordham of Lafayette and Tyeisha Fordham of Bloomington. Brothers, Michael Fordham of Gary, Jarett Fordham of Ft. Wayne and Troy Fordham of Ft. Wayne. Sisters, Annette Hunt of Merrillville and Lashawn Fordham of McCordsville and granddaughter, Serenity Fordham. Special cousin Brenda Kimp, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, uncles, and friends.
Linda's Celebration of Life Service will be officiated by Pastor Shalamar Armstrong. Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 the service will be private and limited to family only. Masks are required.
Arrangements have been entrusted to TMG Funeral & Cremation Services, West Lafayette IN. tippecanoememorygardens.com
