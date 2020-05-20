|
|
Linda L. Jarrard
Lafayette - Ms. Linda L. Jarrard, age 77, passed away Sunday morning May 17, 2020 while a resident of Rosewalk Commons Nursing Home and Rehab, Lafayette, IN.
Linda was born on April 10, 1943 at Crawfordsville, IN. the daughter of Roy M. and Thelma M. (Keys) Davis and grew up in Waynetown, IN. She graduated from Waynetown High School class of 1961. Linda most recently worked as a greeter for Walmart in Lafayette and before that had been a laborer at Precision Technologies. She was a long time member of the Moose Lodge and the Women of the Moose. She enjoyed gardening, particularly raising flowers, reading and playing games online and bingo.
Linda is survived by her son, Mike Holdcraft of Lafayette, IN. and daughter, Shari (Joe) Brown of Delphi, IN. and one brother, Larry Davis of Ft. Myers, FL. Linda is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Damian Holdcraft-Gregory, Candice and Michael Holdcraft, Jalee and Jansen Brown and 6 great grandchildren.
Linda preferred simplicity in all things so in keeping with her wishes there will be no public services. Those who wish may make memorial donations in her memory to the , Central Indiana Office, 5635 W. 96th St. Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN. 46278. Messages may be sent to the family on our online guest registry at http://www.shoemakerrfuneralhome.com. Shoemaker Funeral Home, 202 Bratton rd. Waynetown, IN. is honored to assist the family with these arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier from May 20 to May 21, 2020