Delphi - Linda L. Lachenmaier Lybrook, 79, of Delphi, died Monday-Aug. 5, 2019 at 5:55pm, at IU White Memorial Hospital, Monticello. She was born June 11, 1940 in Marysville, OH, to the late Frank & Frances Ford Lachenmaier. Her marriage was to Daniel Lee Lybrook in Delphi on Feb. 18, 1962, and he preceded her in death on Apr. 15, 2010. She was a 1958 graduate of Delphi High School, and received her certificate in advertising from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. She was a homemaker, helped her husband on their farm, she and her husband co owned with their son Bruce the Carroll County Automotive Store in Delphi, and she worked for 10 years at the Delphi Community High School Cafeteria. She was a member of St. Mathews Lutheran Church, Delphi. She formerly attended a home ec club, enjoyed china painting, canvas painting, and crafts. She and her husband participated in a monthly euchre card club for over 40 years, with some of their closest friends. She enjoyed her garden, and many flower gardens, loved to mushroom hunt and go fishing. She dearly loved her family, and spending time with them. Surviving: sons-David A. Lybrook & Dawn Nulf of Delphi, Darryl & Michelle Lybrook of Chalmers; brother-Frank & Rae Lachenmaier of Kokomo; grandchildren: Shannon & Eric Shumard, Clint & Amber Lybrook, Garth & Kalee Lybrook, Holli Lybrook, fiance Caleb Weber; 4 great grandchildren: Boone Shumard, Ellie & Zoey Lybrook, Grayson Lybrook. Preceded by a son Bruce; sister Sue; brother John; sister in law Joann. Services: Friends may view from 11am Friday, until her funeral service at 1pm at Abbott Funeral Home, Inc., Delphi. Rev. Dan Gottschalk officiating. Burial at IOOF Memorial Gardens, Pittsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, envelopes available at the funeral home. http://www.abbottfuneralhome.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019