Linda M. Parrett
Camden - Linda M. Parrett - 79
Linda M. Parrett,79, of Camden passed away Saturday, November 09, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Care Center in Delphi, IN.
She was born May 26,1940 in Summer Shade, KY to the late Earl Rowe and Mary (Perkins) Martin. She graduated from Logansport High School. She was employed at the Camden Elementary School, also Clerk/Treasurer for the town of Camden, and also served as the Carroll County Recorder.
On December 29,1958 she married to James Schock in Logansport. He preceded her in death in April of 1977. Later she married Keith Parrett on July 11, 1980. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2015.
She was a devoted member of the Methodist Church, Carroll County Republican Women, and a committed 50yr member of the Eastern Star Lodge Order #475. She enjoyed going to the Casinos, and attending Athletic Events.
She is survived by four children: Mark (Christy) Schock of Camden, Terri (Dave) Spitznagle of Delphi, Rod (AunDrea) Schock of Delphi, Rhonda (Tod) Wright, Rossville; grandchildren ,Scott (Jamie) Spitznagle of Camden, Catlin (Jordan) Wagner of Flora, Eden Schock of Logansport ; great-grandchildren Kylynn Spitznagle of Camden, Tyler Spitznagle of Camden , Avery and Weston Spitznagle of Camden, Hudson Wagner of Flora.
She is preceded by her parents and brother Neal Rowe sister Loretta Tomlinson, grandson Joe Spitznagle.
Visitation will take place Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 5-7pm, at Hippensteel Funeral Home &Tribute Center, 405 Cottage St. Delphi, IN. Funeral Service will be Thursday, November 14, 2019 10am at Hippensteel Funeral Home &Tribute Center. Pastor Ed Selvidge officiating. Cremation to follow with the ashes to be buried at a later date at Camden Cemetery, Camden, IN. Memorial Contributions may be made to Camden First Responder program P.O. Box #71 Camden, IN 46917
Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on Nov. 12, 2019