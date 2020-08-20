1/1
Linda M. (Lucas) Spear
1945 - 2020
Linda M. (Lucas) Spear

Newtown - Linda Marie (Lucas) Spear, 75, of Newtown, died at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with her husband by her side at Williamsport Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Linda was born on February 13, 1945 in Warren County. She was the daughter of the late William and Delilah (Kennedy) Lucas, Sr. She grew up in the Judyville area and graduated from Seeger High School in 1963. She had worked at RMC in Attica in the 60's until she started her family.

Linda married Paul T. Spear on December 26, 1964 in the Williamsport Christian Church. He survives.

Linda was a member of the Prairie Chapel Church in Hillsboro. She was devoted to her family and loved to spend time with her grandchildren. She also spent time babysitting for several families over the years. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flowers

Surviving along with her Husband, Paul, of Newtown are two daughters, Connie (David) Scott, Wingate & Missy (Scott) Mitchell, Attica; Grandchildren, Jesse( Hannah) Scott, Brittany (Josh) Branam, Dillon (fiance-Kristen) Scott, Clayton Scott, Andrew (Shelby) Mitchell & Katelyn (Hesston) Helms; Siblings, Marge (Richard) Glenn, Mary Waling, Edith (Richard) Wesley, Bill (Linda) Lucas, Karen (Guye) Hurd, Steve Lucas & Denny (Janet) Lucas; five great-grandchildren and several nieces & nephews. She was also preceded in death by a brother, David Lucas.

Visitation will be held at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Saturday, August 22 from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Johnny Booth officiating. Burial will follow in the Newtown Cemetery, Newtown. Contributions may be made to the Prairie Chapel Church or Newtown Cemetery Association. Condolences may be sent online at mausfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
AUG
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Maus Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
