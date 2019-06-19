Services
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
1718 W. 350 N.
West Lafayette, IN 47906
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Margay Allen


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Margay Allen Obituary
Linda Margay Allen

Lafayette - Linda Margay Allen, 65 of Lafayette passed away at her home on Monday June 17th. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 4,1954 to Richard and Peggy Graves Wolford. On Sept 12,194 in Jefferson, IN she married Charles William Allen, he survives. They have resided in Lafayette since 1974.

Linda was a teacher of special ed children. She was a member of the Salvation Army.

Surviving with her husband is a son Shane Raylee Allen of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Wolford.

Services will be at 2pm Thursday in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Aaron and Rachel Johnson officiating. Friends may call from 1pm until the time of services. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to local animal shelters.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now