Linda Margay Allen
Lafayette - Linda Margay Allen, 65 of Lafayette passed away at her home on Monday June 17th. She was born in Dayton, Ohio on April 4,1954 to Richard and Peggy Graves Wolford. On Sept 12,194 in Jefferson, IN she married Charles William Allen, he survives. They have resided in Lafayette since 1974.
Linda was a teacher of special ed children. She was a member of the Salvation Army.
Surviving with her husband is a son Shane Raylee Allen of Lafayette. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Wolford.
Services will be at 2pm Thursday in the Main Chapel at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens with Aaron and Rachel Johnson officiating. Friends may call from 1pm until the time of services. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or to local animal shelters.
TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019