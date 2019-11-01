Resources
Linda Marie Halsema

Linda Marie Halsema Obituary
Linda Marie Halsema

Surrounded by her loved ones, Linda "GG" Marie Halsema, 72 of Battle Ground, IN passed away on Oct. 28, 2019 at her residence. She was diagnosed with a rare brain disease called "Progressive Supranuclear Palsy" (PSP) complications from PSP rapidly ended her life with no more suffering.

She was born Oct. 21, 1947 to the late Harmon and Evelyn Tudder in Lafayette, Indiana.

She is survived by two daughters: Kathy Sollars of Battle Ground, and Angie Scott of West Lafayette, Seven grandchildren: Ryan Richardson, Andrew Gick, Kyle Keiser, Edward Gick 111, Brooke Keiser, Andrew Zimmerman, and Amber Powell, thirteen great grandchildren :Emma, Jaidyn, Riley, Grace, Nyle, Cooper, Jackson, Maci, Benjamin, Noah, Helena, Dexter, and Avery.

She was proceeded in death by her two sons, Michael L Robinson and Gary W Robinson; three brothers; and three sisters.

She enjoyed bowling, darts, fishing, going to yard sales, playing cards, long car rides, and especially spending time with family and friends, and her beloved dog "Joey", all of whom she so loved dearly.

A"Celebration of her life" will be held at Lindo Mexico, 405 Sagamore Parkway S., Lafayette, IN at 1:00 pm on Sunday, November 3, 2019.

The family wishes to "Thank" all those who cared for and gave emotional support during her final days. Memorial contributions can be made to [email protected]
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
