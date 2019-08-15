|
Linda S. Kult
Lafayette - KULT, Linda S. - 71, of Lafayette, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:15 a.m. at her residence. Linda was born on May 17, 1948 in Lafayette to the late Lawrence and Wilma Mae (Gregory) Seyfried Sr. She married William J. Kult on March 19, 1977, and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2006. Linda was a former member of Moose Lodge #1529 and VFW Post #1154. She enjoyed going to church, playing cards, camping, and spending time with her grandchildren. Linda loved her cat, Baby Girl and grand-dogs, Cassie, Summit, Huckelberry, Tilly, Shelby, and Ella.
Surviving are three children, Susan D. Holt of Lafayette, IN, Jessica L.A. Kult of Lafayette, IN, and Kevin M. (Jennifer) Morris of Mooresville. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Melinda Kult Garcia, Howard J. Kult, Anthony (AJ Whistler), and Jonathan Burton, five great grandchildren, Tristan, Elijah, Dominic, Adalynn, and Milana, and several special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by one son, Kelly E. Kult, two sisters, Shirley D. Gunkle and Brenda Kay Wendling, and one brother, Lawrence L. Seyfried Jr.
Services will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Final interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the of the . Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 15, 2019