Linda S. Waymire
Lexington, VA - Linda S. Waymire, passed away June 14, 2019 at home in Lexington, Va. Born to William Lafayette Grounds and Margaret Ruth Allen Grounds in 1948. Graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School and Lafayette Beauty Academy, attended St. Mary's of the Woods College.
She married William R. Waymire in 1969 and they moved to Lexington, Va. in 1973 with Bill's career at Rea Magnet Wire. Daughters Shannon and Lauren were born in Lexington. They returned to Lafayette in 1986 when a devastating flood closed the Rea Magnet Wire Virginia plant. They divorced in 2001 but remained friends until Bill's death in 2004.
Linda worked as director/cosmetology instructor for Lafayette Beauty Academy (Lafayette, IN) and then as a hairdresser in Lexington, VA for several years, followed by a 20 plus year marketing management career in Indiana working for Ivy Tech Community College, Arnett Clinic, MailCode/Pitney Bowes, and Fielder's Choice Direct/Monsanto.
Linda "retired" in 2006 and returned to Lexington, VA where she worked at various part-time jobs, the most recent as a communications specialist for the Department of Transportation in Staunton, VA.
She is survived by two daughters; Shannon O'Donnell, Charlotte, NC, and Lauren Waymire-Graves (Eddie) and granddaughter Vallerie Delphi, IN. Sister-in-law Ginger McCain (Delphi, IN), brother-in-law Dan McCain (Delphi, IN) and niece, Nicki McCain (Woodland Hills, CA).
Preceded in death by her parents, her former husband, and her in-laws, Mildred and Ed Waymire.
Following her wishes, cremation will be followed by a private family service.
Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, VA.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 19, 2019