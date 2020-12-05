1/1
Linda Sue Willey
1955 - 2020
Linda Sue Willey

Lafayette - Linda Sue Willey, 65, passed away peacefully at her home at 6:38 am in Lafayette,IN on Wednesday December 2,2020. She was born March 31,1955 in Louisville, KY to the late Howard and Charlotte Vogt Gaines. She was a graduate of Durrett High School in Louisville. Her marriage was November 16,1973 in Louisville to George S. Willey, he survives. She was a dedicated pharmacy technician at Lafayette Home Hospital.

Linda was a member of Volunteers in Policing, (VIPs) records division. She was a member of Rainbow Girls in Louisville, KY. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Surviving with George her husband of 47 years, are her children Jacob (Amy) Willey of Greentown, Kevin Willey, companion Erika Foo, of Lafayette, and Kelsey (Jared) Kirkpatrick of Kokomo, grandchildren Macey, Isaac, Nolan, Dayton, Barrick, Alex, Scarlett, Hazel, Jace all at home. She was preceded in death by a son Shawn Willey.

Funeral services will be in the Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens at 1pm on Tuesday December 8th with Chaplain Kevin Bowers officiating. The family will receive friends from 11am until the time of services. Burial will follow in Tippecanoe Memory Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lafayette Police Foundation.

Friends and family may attend the services virtually by going to zoom.us , click on "join a meeting" enter the meeting number which is 765-490-4234 and the password is lowercase tmg2020.

TMG Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family with arrangements.




Published in Journal & Courier from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
DEC
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Chapel of Faith at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens
December 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. I will always remember her laugh, it was one of a kind. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Christine (Sharon) Ballard
Family
