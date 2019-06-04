|
|
Lloyd C. Martin
Wingate - Lloyd C. Martin, age 86 of rural Wingate, passed away in his home surrounded by family at 3:30 PM Sunday, June 2, 2019. He had been in failing health the past year. He was born near Newtown in Richland Township, May 9, 1933, son of the late Ben C. and Eva Marie Dodge Martin. He married Kathy Taylor Pugh in Nashville, TN May 26, 1995, she survives.
Lloyd was a proud graduate of Richland Township High School with the class of 1951. He excelled in sports especially basketball. He attended Indiana State University and left to enter the U.S. Army. Lloyd grew up on a farm and always had a love of farming. His career was in Ag Sales/Sales Rep and last employed by Wil-Rich. He previously was employed by Maumee Valley Farm Implements, Dri-All, Mellott Co-op and Olin Corp. Following his retirement he enjoyed helping Reid Bell on the farm with seasonal help.
Lloyd was a member of the Newtown Community Church, 50 year member of the former Newtown F&AM Lodge 205. He had been a member of the Newtown Investment Club and enjoyed studying the stock markets and news of the day. He was a long-time Purdue basketball fan. Lloyd loved his family and was very proud all of his children were college graduates. He had a quick wit and dry sense of humor, which endeared him to all.
Surviving along with his wife Kathy, are: a daughter; Julie (Chris) Shoaf of Newtown, three sons: Doug (Marilyn) Martin of Florence, KY, Tom (Beth) Martin of Rockville, Scott Martin of Lisle, IL. Kathys' son Chad Pugh of Gilberstville, KY. Grandchildren: Kyle (Sara) Martin, Stacy Martin, Megan (Kelly) Johnson, Daniel Coffing Martin, Sarah (Cameron) Patria, Sam (Allison) Shoaf, Hannah Shoaf. Great-grandchildren: Jacob DeBrocco, Isaac Johnson, Emily Ann Johnson, Eva Patria and 'baby girl' Shoaf on the way. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter Jessica Martin, sister Edith Robinson, brothers, John and Lowell Martin.
Visitation hours are 5:00 - 8:00 PM Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Family and Friends Funeral Home of Wingate. Funeral services 1:00 PM Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastor Mike Parks officiating. Burial will follow in Newtown Cemetery with graveside military rites by Veedersburg American Legion Post #288. Memorial contributions can be directed to Newtown Community Church or Newtown Cemetery. Visit us online at www.familyandfriendsfh.com to sign the guest book or leave a condolence.
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 4, 2019