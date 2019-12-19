Services
Lafayette - Lois A. Shuster Goodrick, 94, of Lafayette passed away December 16, 2019 at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was born on December 1, 1925 in Benton County to the late Lemuel and Elsie Shuster.

She graduated from Pine Township High School in 1943. Her marriage was to Ernest "Spud" Goodrick on July 27, 1963. He preceded her in death in 1989.

Lois worked for various Lafayette businesses, working 12 years for the Old Peerless Wire Goods Co. as cost-accountant/secretary and last employed in Sales Administration at Schwab Safe Co.

She was a 60-year member of Lafayette First Baptist Church and served on various church Ministries. She was active in the ABC women's group, the Breakfast Babes, and Church Women United. She was known by many for her home-made noodles and as the "deviled egg lady" at First Baptist.

Lois never met a stranger. She loved people and helping others. She enjoyed cryptogram, crossword, and sudoku puzzles. She also loved traveling and had visited all 50 states. She was an avid Purdue sports fan.

Surviving are nieces Sheryl Terry (Wilkie) of Lafayette; Twyla Willis of Walnut Creek, CA; Carolyn Watson (Ed) of Otterbein and nephew Larry Shuster of West Lafayette. Also, several other special nieces, nephews and greats.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by brother Leon Shuster in 1973 and sister Doris Willis in 1997.

Family will receive friends from 1:00 pm until the time of the Celebration of Life Service at 2:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Pastor Lisa Hood officiating. Interment will be at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens in West Lafayette. Memorials may be given to Tippecanoe County United Food Pantries or Lafayette First Baptist Church.

You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
