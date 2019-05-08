Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reformed Presbyterian Church of Lafayette
1723 S 9th St
Lafayette, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Reformed Presbyterian Church of Lafayette
1723 S 9th St
Lafayette, IN
Lois Ann Long

Lois Ann Long Obituary
Lois Ann Long

Lafayette - Lois Ann Long, 91, of Lafayette passed away peacefully at her home Sat., May 4, 2019.

She was born March 10, 1928 in Carroll County, IN to the late Evan and Averle (Ward) Sanderson and loved by step-mother, Ruby (Larimore) Sanderson.

In 1947 Lois married John Gordon Slack and he preceded her in death in 1950. In 1955 she married William "Bill" Long. He preceded her in death in 2000.

She loved her Lord, her family, church and volunteered in the community.

Lois is survived by her children: Jeralyn "Jerri" (David) Faris of Delphi, Patrick (Tere) Long of Noblesville and James Long of Indianapolis. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; and sons David Slack Long, and Michael "Gordo" Long, and great-grandson, Callaway Cook.

Visitation will be Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4pm - 7pm at Reformed Presbyterian Church of Lafayette - 1723 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN. Funeral Service will be at 10 am on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the church with Pastor Adam Niess officiating. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Reformed Presbyterian Church of Lafayette. Share memories and view full obituary at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on May 8, 2019
