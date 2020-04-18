|
|
Lois Catherine Sargent
April 3, 1930 — April 17, 2020
Lois C. Sargent, 90, passed away on April 17 at her residence.
A long-term resident of West Lafayette, Lois was born on April 3, 1930 in Red Wing, Minnesota to N. Frederick and Lillian Hulverson Sorensen, and grew up in Maiden Rock, Wisconsin. She attended the University of Wisconsin at River Falls, where she obtained a teaching degree and met her husband, Charles A. "Chuck" Sargent, to whom she was married for 47 years before his death in 1998. Lois taught school in Maiden Rock for several years before marrying Chuck and starting a family. In 1961, they moved to West Lafayette where Chuck joined the Agricultural Economics Department at Purdue University. Lois helped establish the Village Nursery School at First United Methodist Church in West Lafayette, where she taught for over 20 years, all the while raising their four children. Lois was a faithful member of First United Methodist Church of West Lafayette and sang in the Chancel Choir there for over 50 years.
In addition to church activities, Lois loved to travel. She and Chuck traveled to every state in the union, as well as to many countries overseas. Lois volunteered for many organizations over the years, including the United Methodist Wesley Foundation and the Lafayette Urban Ministry Food Pantry. Lois had a passion for children and for those who were less fortunate. She loved to give to others, she loved music, and she loved to sing. She also loved nature, especially birds, and never lost interest in watching them. But what her friends and family might remember most about her was her ever-present smile. She had a loving heart and was a good friend to all.
Family was very important to Lois and she spent as much time as possible with family members. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Lynn (Carl) Griffin of W. Lafayette, her son Randall (Marsha) Sargent of Spring, Texas, her daughter Diane (Doug) Price of Canfield, Ohio and her son Jon (Lurleen) Sargent of Franklin, Tennessee, her seven grandchildren: Daniel Griffin, Sara (Sean) Fear, Kathryn and Alisa Griffin, Cynthia (Bennett) Bishop, and Jake and Grant Sargent, as well as nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, her brother Norman Sorensen, and her sister Irma Krogstad.
A memorial celebration of Lois' life will be scheduled at a later date.
The family wishes to thank Doctors Timothy Fisher and William Li of Indiana University Health Arnett, and the staffs of Elara Care Hospice, University Place and Wickshire West Lafayette for their compassionate care of their mother.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Music Program of First United Methodist Church West Lafayette and to Lafayette Urban Ministry Camper Scholarships.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2020