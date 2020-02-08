|
Lois Collings
Lafayette - Lois Marie Collings (Spurlock) passed away Tuesday February 4, 2020 at Creasy Springs Health Campus. She was born on November 16, 1939 at Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. She was the 7th of 10 children born to Astor and Hettie Spurlock. Along with her husband Bruce, she is survived by her two daughters: Valerie Collings-Harlow of Lebanon and Machelle Collings French (husband, Larry) of Lafayette; sisters Ruth Vaughn, Bonnie Swan and Margaret Brewer. She is also survived by seven grandchildren. Lois is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lowell, Sam and Floyd Spurlock and sisters Violet Belk and Lela Dann.
Born into a family of farmers, Lois learned to work hard from her parents and inherited her mother's love for all things "Home and Family". These life skills, along with an abiding faith in God went with her throughout her life and travels.
A shared senior class bus trip with a small school from Bland, Missouri led Lois to meet her beloved husband of nearly 61 years. Bruce T. Collings Jr. and Lois courted and corresponded for two years after high school graduation as he joined and served in the U.S. Coast Guard. While on family hardship reassignment as a recruiter, Bruce and Lois reunited in St. Louis where she had obtained her first secretarial job with The Sporting News. They dated then were married on October 10, 1959.
As a retired military family Lois and Bruce moved their family to West Lafayette where they lived in the shadow of Mackey Arena for 30 years. Lois worked briefly for the West Lafayette School Corporation then retired from The USDA Agricultural Statistics Service at Purdue. During her years with the USDA she received countless awards as a Civil Servant and was known in the office as "the drill sergeant" for her ability to motivate others and get the job done. She was an avid Purdue basketball fan.
Always traveling with a sewing machine, Lois' love for garment, children's wear, tailoring and upholstery grew into a passion for quilting. Pre-retirement she took classes, learned new techniques and joined the Old Tippecanoe Quilt Guild. Later as her interest grew with her free time, she became a member of the Monticello Quilt Group. She continued to sew and quilt for her grandchildren, take and teach classes and assist at a local quilt shop. Her quilting has been featured at local quilting shows and has won awards at the state fair. As a member of the Tippecanoe Co. Homemakers attended many Home Extension Conferences on Purdue's campus, and founded their Quilters Workshop. She contributed to the Quilt of Valor project.
After her last grandchild required an extensive stay in the NICU, Lois, always the comforter and "Doer," she started a Baby Quilts group with a small circle of friends. They began meeting at a local quilt shop until they became a permanent resident of the Emmanuel Church of Christ. The group has grown to over a dozen quilters, meets twice a month, and produces over 100 baby quilts for NICU babies per year. Quilts are distributed to both local hospitals with the addition of knitted baby hats, blankets and comfort bags for teens and adolescents at St. Vincent's Peyton Manning Hospital. The group now also supplies cat and dog beds to local animal shelters.
A member of Dayton United Methodist church, Lois will be laid to rest on Saturday, February 15th at Rest Haven Cemetery in Lafayette, Indiana. Visitation is from 12-2 with service to follow. Arrangements have been made with Hippensteel Funeral Home. To honor Lois' love for children, service and to support families with children in medical need, donations may be made to St Jude Children's Hospital - . The family would extend a special thank you to the staff at Creasy Springs for their exceptional care of Lois. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020