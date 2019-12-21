Resources
Lois Constable

Lois Constable Obituary
Lois Constable

Goodland - A visitation and memorial service for Lois Constable of Goodland, IN will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the Benton County Country Club in Fowler, Indiana. She died November 19, 2019 at age of 92.

Visitation will be from 1:00 - 3:00 pm (EST) at the club, 602 W. Fourth Street, followed by a short memorial service, food and drink.

Donations in her name can be made to Fountain Park Chautauqua, in care of Mikhail Kostikov, 11446 White Oak Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303.

The Gerts Funeral Home, Goodland, Indiana has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019
