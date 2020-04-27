Services
Lois Gard Obituary
Frankfort - Lois Jean Gard, 93, passed away on April 23, 2020. She was born August 26, 1926, in Rossville, Indiana, to James and Leona Burns. On August 17, 1956, she married W. Bruce Gard. He passed away on November 20, 2007.

Lois attended Rossville High School until her senior year when she moved to Frankfort where she graduated in 1945. She went on to work at the Frankfort Junior High School cafeteria for 17 years and managed the Middle School for the last eight years.

Lois was a long-time member of the Woodside Christian Church where she taught Sunday School and sang in the choir. She was also a member of the Dorcas Circle. Lois was born and raised in Clinton County.

Lois is survived by her brother Raymond (Alicia) Burns of San Antonio, TX; son, Daniel Gard; granddaughter, Tasha Savoldi of Lafayette; and 1 great-grandson.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, daughter Teresa Ann Walker, brothers Basil, Robert, and Donald Burns, and sisters Evelyn Heffley, Barbara Burns, Ruby Cox, and Beulah Peterson.

Private family services will be held on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at 1 pm at Genda Funeral Home in Frankfort with live streaming of the service beginning at 1 pm.

Memorial contributions in Lois' name may be made to Woodside Christian Church, 1359 W. Barner St, Frankfort, IN 46041. The live stream and online condolences may be accessed at www.gendafuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
