Lois Hainje
Lafayette - Lois Ann (Morehouse) Hainje, 89, joined her Lord at 7:30 am on Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Springs of Lafayette (Indiana). She was born on December 31, 1930 to the late Gleason and Wilma (Hinckley) Morehouse. On January 14, 1950 Lois married the love of her life, Albert J. "Al" Hainje, who preceded her in death on May 8, 2019.
From the moment Lois became a mother, her lifetime love, pride and passion was her family. Her survivors include daughter, Linda Hainje-Braman and 3 sons, George (Brenda), Bruce (Lynne), and Jim (Janis) Hainje all of Lafayette. Her blessings multiplied when she became "Grandma" to 9 grandchildren: Brad (Michele Austin) Hainje of Marietta GA; Matt (Sherri) Hainje of Seattle WA; Rod (Rachel) Hainje of Battle Ground IN; Brian (Cori) Hainje of Lafayette; Allyson (Steve) Schabel of Speedway IN; Joshua Hainje; Jonathan "Jon" Hainje; Bradley (Monica) Hainje, all of Lafayette; and Eric Braman of Indianapolis, and continued to multiply with 20 great-grandchildren: Mikayla, Trey & Bradyn Schabel, and Connor, Joe, Justin, Cole, Lauren, Jack, Luke, Grace, Brianna, Anna, Amelia, Addison, Abraham, Carson, Alexa, Finley, and Hayden Hainje. Lois' beloved younger sister, Carol J. Morehouse Gear of West Lafayette also survives as well as several nieces & nephews and step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
After graduating from Klondike High School (West Lafayette) in 1949, Lois' first job as a bank teller gave her a taste of what would eventually become her 30+ years career in banking. While her 4 children were in elementary school, she drove the school bus for Lafayette Christian School and was a part-time bank teller for the Bank of Dayton. In the early 1960's, she joined Lafayette National Bank, which changed ownership and names several times over the next 30 years. Lois was the Assistant Bank Manager of LNB's Teal Road branch for the majority of her banking career. She loved working with the public and found great satisfaction in making lifelong friendships with co-workers and many of her banking customers. Lois proudly retired from her 30+ years in the banking industry in 1992. After retiring, Lois and Al spent their winters in Mesa, Arizona for 17 years. Although they loved Arizona, they sold their winter home and returned to Indiana in order to be close to their family year round…a decision they never regretted.
In her spare (and sometimes not so spare) time, Lois could be found at her sewing machine pursuing her lifetime hobby of sewing. From designing and making the majority of her young children's clothing to designing numerous craft projects to mending her great-grandchildren's stuffed animals, Lois and her sewing machine were ready to go at a moment's notice, 24 hours a day, every single day. Her eyes lit up whenever she heard the words, "Grandma can fix it." Lois' seamstress skills were invaluable to her family.
Lois was a loving wife, Mother, Grandma, daughter, sister and friend who always put her family first! She looked forward to and enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren's sporting events, musical performances and academic programs. At the beginning of the 21st century, she began wearing her special red sunhat to outdoor activities that involved her family. It was not unusual to hear the young ones yell, "Grandma's here!" when they saw her from a distance in her red hat. As "Grandma," she loved each and every opportunity she had to babysit and spoil all of her grandchildren…and they loved it, too.
Lois was a member of the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church and the Lafayette Christian School Society. Along with Al, she was also a charter member of the Wabash Valley Wanderers Good Sam Camping Club and the Gold Wing Road Rider Association Chapter K. She loved seeing America on their cross-country motorcycle road trips, snowmobiling in the beautiful U.P. of Michigan and boating on Indiana's waters just as much as she enjoyed quietly watching birds and the squirrels play between the two large oak trees in their backyard. Lois and Al lived full, productive, active and Christ-centered lives in their marriage and as parents/grandparents until their Lord began preparing their bodies to join Him.
A private family memorial service is planned at Hippensteel Funeral Home with Pastors Ashley and Mark Bonnes officiating, followed by interment at Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lafayette. Lois and her family request that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Lafayette Christian Reformed Church, 1200 Tippecanoe St, Lafayette IN 47904 or Lafayette Christian School, 525 N 26th St, Lafayette IN 47904. Share memories and condolences online at: hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Information and memorial contribution envelopes are available from Hippensteel Funeral Home, 822 N 9th St, Lafayette IN 47904 - Phone: 765-742-7302.