|
|
Lois Jean Rhoda
Lafayette - Lois Jean Rhoda, 88, passed away at 11:58 pm Monday March 22nd at St. Elizabeth East Hospital in Lafayette. She was born April 5,1931 in Alamo, IN to the late Ralph and Dora Brasma Moore. She was a graduate of Alamo High School. Her marriage was June 24,1951 at Alamo to Donald Dean Rhoda and he preceded her in death March 21,2010. Lois was a member of Lafayette Christian Reformed Church. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and loved her family dearly.
Lois is survived by her children David A (Terri) Rhoda, Gregory D (Cricket) Rhoda, Sandra K. Rhoda all of Lafayette, and Elaine S. (William) Spencer of Boyne City, MI, grandchildren Andrew Rhoda of Bloomington, Ashley Rhoda of Lafayette, Matthew (Brittany) Speaks of Kirklin. Matthew Rhoda of Lafayette, Alexander Rhoda of VA, Samuel Rhoda of Lafayette, Ryan (Alice) Spence and Amanda Spence of East Jordan, MI, and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Kenneth (Nancy) Moore of Waynetown and Robert (Karen) Moore of Dublin, OH and a sister Janet (Donald) Engler of Lansing, MI.
Private family graveside services will be held at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens at 11am on Thursday March 26th with Pastor Mark Bonnes officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to the Lafayette Christian Reformed Church.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020