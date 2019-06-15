|
|
Lois Kelley
Lafayette - Lois M. Kelley, 71, a life-long resident of Lafayette, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Signature Healthcare.
She was born June 18, 1947 in Lafayette to the late Joseph and Dorothy (Tyrie) Kelley.
Lois enjoyed watching tv and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her children: Debbie Kelley, Christina Morinskey, Harry Morinskey, Alma (Tracey) Saylor all of Lafayette; brothers Bob (Susan) Kelley of Brownsburg, IN, Paul (Sharon) Kelley of Lafayette and sister-in-law Linda Kelley of West Lafayette. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Lois is preceded in death by her parents, one brother and two sisters.
Visitation will be held 5pm - 8pm Monday, June 17, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Dayton Cemetery. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on June 15, 2019