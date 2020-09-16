Lois Newman
Lafayette - Lois Eileen Newman, 93, of Lafayette passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Mulberry Healthcare.
She was born August 29, 1927 in Monon, IN, to the late Richard Ray and Hattie "Vernise" (Spencer) Carlson. She was a 1945 graduate of Monon High School.
On September 24, 1950 she married Fred J. "Pinky" Newman. He preceded her in death on January 25, 2000.
Lois was a Homemaker and member of Grace United Methodist Church. She enjoyed working in her yard and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her sons: Gary J. (Sharon) Newman of Carmel and Jeffrey M. Newman of Lafayette; and two sisters: Imogene (Robert) McLean and Rachael Carr both of Clearwater, FL. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Ryan, Christopher, Shawn, Greg and Krista; and seven great-grandchildren: Cole, Zoe, Easton, Quintin, Kellen, Oliver and Parker.
Along with her husband, Pinky, she is preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers Dean and Duane Carlson.
Visitation will be held 1pm - 2pm Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will begin at 2pm. Interment will follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Seating accommodations will be available based on the regulations for Coronavirus/Covid-19 and will honor social distancing.