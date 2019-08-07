|
Lois R. Maddox
Lafayette - Lois R. (Rowe) Maddox, 92, of Lafayette, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 AT 3:25 p.m. at her residence. Lois was born on May 25, 1927 in McHenry, KY to the late Leonard and Roxie (Givens) Rowe. She graduated from High School at 15 years old. Lois married Charles Maddox and he preceded her in death on March 19, 2001. She worked in Operations for General Foods for 19 years. Lois lived in the same house for 64 years, loved to travel. She especially loved her family and grandchildren.
Surviving are two children, Terry (companion: CoCo) Maddox of Lafayette, and Mick Maddox of Louisville, KY. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Heather Maddox of Lafayette, Brian Maddox of Lafayette, Rachael (Matthew) Volzer of California, and Christopher (Andrea) Mertens of California, and four great grandchildren, Audrey Rose, Mason, Cole, and Austin.
Services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with visitation one hour prior at Simplicity Funeral Care. Final entombment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the (.) Share memories and condolences at www.simplicity-funeralcare.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Aug. 7, 2019