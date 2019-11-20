|
|
Lois Schembs Constable
Goodland - Lois Schembs Constable, 92, of Goodland died Nov. 19 at Franciscan Health in Lafayette, Indiana. Born Jan. 28, 1927, in rural Remington to Jesse Schembs and Floretta Casey as Lois Evaughn Schembs, Lois was a 1945 graduate of Remington High School, where she played drums in the band and was salutatorian. As a teen, she lost a coin flip and finished second in the queen contest at Fountain Park Chautauqua in Remington, which she attended every year of her life, and served on the Women's Improvement Committee.
While working in bookkeeping with Sherman White and Company, a buyer of farm goods in Goodland, Lois met Wilson (Willy) Constable on the day he came home from World War II. He proposed on their third date. She accepted three years later, after returning from a daring ocean voyage with her younger sister in steerage on a steamship to Ireland. Lois and Willy were married March 13, 1950, after a heavy rain kept farmers from working. They called home from their honeymoon to check the weather, which allowed them to take a bit more time.
The parents of four children, the couple were longtime members of the Goodland Presbyterian Church, where the entire family sang in the choir. Music and the arts were a big part of Lois' life, and she played snare drums in the Newton Jasper Community Band until her late 80s. Lois served on the Prairie Arts Council, was a leader of the South Newton High School Production Company, and was on the board of the Goodland Public Library. She started painting in her 70s and became an accomplished water color artist. But she is most remembered as an elegant woman, loving mother and wife, doting grandmother and dear friend and confident to generations of people who became her friends.
Lois is survived by her daughters, Sally Constable (Gregor Hartmann), and Nancy Constable, and son, Burt Constable (Cheryl terHorst), and her brother, Bill (Susan) Schembs, as well as grandchildren Bayley (Mike) Swain, Mackenzie Kersbergen (Lucas Littlefield), Quincy Kersbergen, Orion and Carter Hartmann, and Ross, Ben and Will Constable.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Willy, son Bill Constable, and siblings Don Schembs, Frances Schembs, Harriette Lowe, Dorothy Asher, and Spud Schembs.
A memorial service will be held in December at a time and place to be named later. Donations in her name can be made to Fountain Park Chautauqua, in care of Mikhail Kostikov, 11446 White Oak Ave., Cedar Lake, IN 46303.
The Gerts Funeral Home in Goodland Indiana has the honor of serving the family.
Published in the Journal & Courier from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019