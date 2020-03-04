Services
Lois Smith Wayne


1932 - 2020
Lois Smith Wayne Obituary
Lois Smith Wayne

Lafayette - Lois (Smith) Wayne was born in Decoy, Kentucky on March 29,1932 and passed at her home on February 25, 2020 in Lafayette Indiana. Her parents were Laura Davis- Smith and Charlie Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband George Donald Wayne and her younger brother Ray. She was the third oldest of 10 children. She is survived by her son David of Kokomo, Indiana and her grandchildren Amanda and her husband Andrew and her grandson George "Sonny "and his wife Katie and her great granddaughter Lillian all of California. Also surviving are her siblings Phylis, Wilgus, Jewel, Gail, Mary Ann, Frieda, Brenda and Debbie. She married a wonderful man that her older brother Wilgus introduced her to. His name was George Donald Wayne who passed away on March 7, 2016. Lois and husband Don had a unique gift that being the gift of hospitality. She entertained unknown hours and numbers into her home for countless meals together for her entire life. In fact, that feeling needing to "entertain "her guests followed her until the very end. She was the "hostess with the mostess" until her dying day. Lois's husband was a great man of faith and he introduced Lois to the faith of the Seventh-Day Adventist church. They were lifelong members. Her family is comforted by the belief and faith that we will all be together again in the presence of the Lord. A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Lafayette Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 3509 Soldiers Home road, West Lafayette, Indiana at a later date. Instead of flowers please donate to Saint Judes Hospital. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com
Published in the Journal & Courier from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
