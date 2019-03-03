Services
Lafayette - Lois Thiel MaHanna, 87, of Lafayette, died Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Franciscan Health Lafayette East.

Born, October 9, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Bertha Anne and Alvin Albert Beck. Her marriage was to William Robert MaHanna on September 10, 1955, in Washington, D.C., and he preceded her in death June 22, 1994. A brother, Alvin Robert Beck, predeceased her in 2005.

She attended Taylor Alderdice High School, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and Robert Morris, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She worked for the Vice President of United States Steel in Washington, D.C., and in 1958 she and her husband moved to Lafayette. She was Court Reporter in Circuit Court, Tippecanoe County, for eight years. A long-time volunteer at Home Hospital and a member of the Lafayette Noon Optimist Club, serving as secretary for five years, awarded the Optimist of Year Award, 2004.

Surviving are two sisters-in-law, Gretchen Roach (husband, Dick), Monticello, and Marjorie Echo Trobaugh, Reston, Florida. Also surviving is her friend and caregiver, Terra Jo-Becca Afsaneh Rhodes Given.

There will be no service. If friends desire, memorials may be made to Camp Tecumseh YMCA Outdoor Center, William R. and Lois T. MaHanna Endowment Fund. You may sign the guest book and leave memories at www.soller-baker.com.
