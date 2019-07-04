Services
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
(765) 742-7302
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Hippensteel Funeral Home, Inc.
822 North Ninth Street
Lafayette, IN 47904
View Map
Lonnie Allee


1932 - 2019
Lonnie Allee Obituary
Lonnie Allee

Lafayette - Lonnie Daniel Allee, 87, of Lafayette passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at IU Health Hospital.

He was born April 6, 1932 in Rensselaer, IN, to the late Everett and Hazel (Brown) Allee. On July 25, 1954 he married Jacqueline J. Rex in West Lafayette and she survives.

Lonnie proudly served his country as a United States Air Force B-29 Tail Gunner. He was a Sheet Metal worker from 1955-1992 in the Union. He was a life member of the American Legion Post #11 and past President of the Sheet Metal Workers Retiree Club. Lonnie enjoyed going to the Tick Tock and spending time with his many friends.

Surviving along with his wife Jacqueline, are his children: Michael Daniel (Darlene) Allee of Monon, and Connie Sue (Mark) Jacob of Lafayette. He is also survived by his six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three sisters Janice, Margaret and Evelyn and two brothers Gilbert and Charles.

Visitation will be held from 5pm-8pm Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10am Monday, July 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. In lieu of usual remembrances, contributions may be directed to the Parkinson Foundation. Share memories and condolences online at www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com
Published in the Journal & Courier on July 4, 2019
