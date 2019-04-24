|
Lonnie D. Frye
Camden - Lonnie D. Frye, 72 of Camden passed away at 3:30pm Sunday April 21st at the Indiana Veteran's Home in West Lafayette. He was born October 7, 1946 in Logansport to Herbert and Norma Sisson Frye. He was a 1965 graduate of Camden High School. He served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968. April 16, 1966 at Rockfield Christian Church he married Dorothy E. Emmitt, she survives.
Lonnie was an Iron Worker for over 25 years and a bus driver for Delphi Community Schools for 10 years. He was a member of the Camden United Methodist Church, American Legion Post #413 at Camden, VFW Post at Delphi, Masonic Lodge #211 F & AM at Camden and formerly served with the Carroll County Honor Guard.
Surviving with his wife are a son Troy Frye (Eric Zuber) of Boston, MA, a daughter Shelly (Tom) Britton of Camden and a grandson Colton Britton of Indianapolis.
Friends may call from 10am Thursday until time of services at 1pm at the Cree Funeral Home, Camden. Pastors Ed Selvidge and Larry Zehring will officiate. Burial with military graveside rite by the US Army and Carroll County Honor Guard will follow at the Camden Cemetery.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Apr. 24, 2019