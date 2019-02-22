Loral V. Tolen



Oxford - Loral V. Tolen, age 102 of Oxford, IN passed away at Green Hill Manor Healthcare on Fowler, IN 3:20 AM Wednesday February 20, 2019. Loral was born in Salem, IN August 3, 1916, the daughter of the late Joel Clinton and Stella M. (Gilstrap) Chastain and was a graduate of Oxford High School. She married Mills Tolen in Oxford, IN February 26, 1938, and he preceded her in death February 6, 2006. Loral was a homemaker and helped her husband on their farm. She was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford, and enjoyed watching her grandchildren and their sporting events. Surviving is a daughter, Peggy Cooper (husband Richard) of Oxford; two sons, Patrick Tolen (wife Nina) and Michael Tolen both of Fowler and by two sisters, Patricia Scott (husband Jerry) of Oxford, IN and Hilda Stephen of Williamsport, IN. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Connie Bowman, four sisters and one brother. Friends may call at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Oxford from 10:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 AM Monday February 25, Fr. Robert Klemme officiating. Interment will follow in Oxford Catholic Cemetery. If friends desire, memorials may be made to the Benton County . Hahn-Groeber Funeral Home of Oxford is honored to serve the Tolen family. Memories and condolences may be left at www.hahngroeberfuneralhome.com Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary