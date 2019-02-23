Services
MAUS FUNERAL HOME
704 COUNCIL STREET
Attica, IN 47918-1603
(765) 764-4418
Lorene Wesley
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Lorene (Vaught) Wesley


Lorene (Vaught) Wesley Obituary
Lorene (Vaught) Wesley

Attica - Lorene (Vaught) Wesley, 87, Attica, passed away in Digby Place, Lafayette, on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 7:45 a.m.

Lorene was born in Vaughtridge, Kentucky on July 2, 1931. She was the daughter of the late Alfred Ray and Christine I. (Godbey) Vaught. She was raised in Kentucky, attending Ferndale school and later moved to Jamestown, IN and attended Jamestown High School. She moved to Attica in 1952.

Lorene was noted for her baking skills and worked as a cook for the Redman's Grill in Attica, where she baked pies for the restaurant as well as cook the meals. She later worked at Wolf's Candy Store in the packing department. Her last employment was with R & M Manufacturing in Attica during the 90's and later with McDonald's.

Lorene was a faithful member of the Attica Free Methodist Church. She was also a member of the CBN (Christian Broadcasting Network) "700 Club". She also enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, especially on Sundays. She enjoyed the outdoors and quilting.

On April 19, 1952, Lorene married Carroll Glenn Wesley in Whitestown, IN. Glenn preceded her in death on September 19, 1996.

Lorene leaves behind her four children, Gary A. (Linda) Wesley, Battle Ground, IN; Doyle W. (Gwyneth) Wesley, Olathe, KS; Teresa D. (Victor) Keefe, Hannibal, MO and Timothy (Debbie) Wesley, Boswell, IN; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and a great great-grandson; a sister, Mary Fairfield, in Florida. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Clinton Vaught and Clifton Vaught; two sisters, Marie Farrien and Helen Wesley; her parents and her husband.

Friends may call at the Maus Funeral Home, Attica, on Sunday, February 24th, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at 2:00 p.m. with her son, Timothy Wesley and Pastor Jerry Fleming of the Boswell Free Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery, Attica.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Attica Free Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent online to www.mausfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Journal & Courier on Feb. 23, 2019
